Bank robber gets 11 years for pointing a gun at teller's head

A Garfield Heights man was sentenced to nearly a dozen years in prison for using a firearm to rob the Key Bank on Turney Road last winter.

Levert A. Bates, 54, was sentenced to 135 months in prison.

According to prosecutors, Bates and Marc A. Montgomery robbed the bank on November 30, 2016. They got away with $55,376 from the bank and pointed a gun at the head of a teller during the robbery.

"The defendant’s actions put people’s lives in danger and traumatized the victims," said Justin E. Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. "Sending this defendant back to prison helps make our commuity safer."

Montgomery was previously convicted for his role in the robbery and will be sentenced Aug. 28.

