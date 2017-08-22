Carfentanil, a drug used to sedate elephants, found on alleged Lorain drug dealer

A 29-year-old Lorain man is behind bars after police find 20 grams of white powder, believed to be Carfentanil, at his home.

Lorain police officers raided the East 26th Street home of Anthony Coats on August 22.

Carfentanil, a synthetic derivative of fentanyl that is 10,000 times more potent than morphine, is primarily used by veterinarians to sedate large animals, such as elephants.

Police say Carfentanil is not approved for humans and an amount the size of a grain of salt can rapidly lead to an overdose or death.

Besides the Carfentanil, officers found $845 in cash and drug paraphernalia items used in drug trafficking.

Coast is now charged with trafficking in drugs and is locked up in the Lorain City Jail.

Police say the investigation began when they received tips from the public about drug activity at that house. Officers ask police to call the Lorain Narcotics Bureau at 440-204-2018 if there is any suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

