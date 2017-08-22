It doesn't matter what Cleveland Browns post on Facebook, all comments are about kneeling during National Anthem

It doesn't matter what the Cleveland Browns post on its Facebook page all of the comments are about the largest NFL group to kneel during the National Anthem before last night's game in Cleveland.

The Browns have tried to post on Tuesday about naming a starting quarterback, analyzing Monday night's win, the dominate defense, even interviews of players on the field after the game and all almost everyone wants to talk about is the National Anthem protest and prayer.

The following comment all come from one post where the Browns plan to announce Wednesday who the starting quarterback will be. Tuesday by 3:30 p.m. almost all of the 330 comments had nothing to do with the QB controversy.

The responses are evenly split with some saying it's disrespectful, and those who say it's protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution. Some posts are pretty extreme calling for immediate action.

