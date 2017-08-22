Expert advice: Going through preschool or kindergarten separation anxiety?

School is already in full session for many preschoolers and kindergarteners. Some have made the transition smoothly. For many others, the struggle to leave mom and dad for the first time can be real. That's why child educators tell parents the first couple weeks of school may be rough.

"Allow your child that time about two weeks to get acclimated to the routine prior to you going in there and having lunch with them. Sometimes allow them that independence so that they can figure things out on their own," said Margie Pippin, who works as an assistant principal.

Even though it may not be easy to let go for your child or you, experts say you have to work through those initial feelings that come along with separation anxiety. Eventually, for most, the transition from home to school will get better.

"Let them go. This is a hard one parents, but provide them with those independent opportunities," added Pippin.

You can also invite the kids in your child's classroom over for a play date so that they feel better about going to school, and - something very basic but essential - make sure your child is getting enough sleep so they are better capable of dealing with their emotions as they adjust to their new learning environment.

If your child continues to have anxiety about leaving you and heading to the classroom, experts say to talk to your child's school.

