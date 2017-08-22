Confederate flags sold at Lorain County Fair

The Confederate flags are still being sold at the Lorain County Fair (Source: WOIO)

Sports and Things has been selling confederate flags at the Lorain County Fair for seven years, and they say they have no plans on stopping.

“If someone wants to fly that flag at their house, that's their private property. Or if I want to sell it to make money, that's my right. As soon as you stifle that, there will be backlash, which is what is happening now,” said William Bissett of Sports and Flags.

After the deadly clashes in Charlottesville, Bissett says he understands why some may not want him to sell the flag. He argues it's about history, not racism.

“I'm not for that at all, I have no racist bone in my body,” Bissett said.

Many at the Lorain County Fair never noticed the stars and bars flying, but some say it should be taken down.

“It's a bunk,” Ed Fox from Mansfield says our country has moved past the controversial symbol.

“I think it's a last bastion of hope for these guys,” Fox said.

Others say it's a free country.

“Our country is based on freedom. It's freedom of speech. If people are willing to purchase them, then they should be able to sell it,” said Karlene Reaser.

So far they haven't seen any protesters, and Bissett says he wants to continue selling the flag as a reminder of our history.

“If you try to erase history, it's bound to repeat itself," Bissett said.

They say because of the controversy, they expect to sell more flags this year.

