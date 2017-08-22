Report: Cleveland Cavs may trade Kyrie Irving to Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas

The days of Kyrie Irving playing in Cleveland may soon draw to an end.

Cleveland and Boston have moved into serious talks on a trade centered on All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2017

According to Yahoo Sports, the Cavs and their Eastern Conference rival have entered into discussions that center around trading Irving for all-star guard Isaiah Thomas.

In addition, Celtics' center Ante Zizic and forward Jae Crowder could be part of the deal.

The trade may signal a climactic end for Irving who reportedly asked the Cavs' front office to be traded earlier this summer.

The news also punctuates a rocky off-season for Cleveland, as news recently broke that LeBron James was reportedly preparing to leave the team after the 2017-18 season -- a report James denied.

For the Celtics, tt may come down to dollars and cents, as Thomas will become an unrestricted free agent after this season, which means he's in the position to negotiate a maximum contract. Thomas was offensively dominant last season, but his mixed performance as a defender could be a risk to the Cavs who struggled defensively in 2017.

