Cleveland Cavs trade Kyrie Irving to Boston Celtics

The days of Kyrie Irving playing in Cleveland are over.

Cavs agree to deal Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and 2018 Nets pick, source told ESPN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) August 22, 2017

The addition of Celtics' all-star guard Isaiah Thomas, along with center Ante Zizic and forward Joe Crowder, could be the boost the Cavs need to battle the nearly-invincible Golden State Warriors in the upcoming season.

The trade signals a climactic end for Irving who reportedly asked the Cavs' front office to be traded earlier this summer.

The news also punctuates a rocky off-season for Cleveland, as news recently broke that LeBron James was reportedly preparing to leave the team after the 2017-18 season -- a report James denied.

For the Celtics, tt most likely came down to dollars and cents, as Thomas will become an unrestricted free agent after this season, which means he's in the position to negotiate a maximum contract. Thomas was offensively dominant last season, but his mixed performance as a defender could be a risk to the Cavs who struggled defensively in 2017.

