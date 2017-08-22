Parma Schools levy vote delayed due to "procedural error"

The Parma City School District didn't achieve the majority vote it needed to put a combination levy on the November 2017 ballot. (Source: AP Images)

Voters eager to cast a ballot on the upcoming Parma City Schools levy will have to wait a while.

On Tuesday, the school district issued a statement explaining the delay was caused by a "procedural error."

On August 8, the board voted on a combination income and property tax levy, but one of the members was not present, leaving only four members.

Three voted to put the levy on the ballot, and one dissented. In response, the district's legal counsel determined the combination levy lacked the required two-thirds majority, per Ohio state law.

"There are no further planned budget reductions for this year, and the district will end this year in a positive cash position. We are following the district's fiscal recovery plan as approved by the Ohio Department of Education. However, the district will have to make $4.25 million in cuts for fiscal year 2019.

At this point, the soonest the levy can appear on a ballot is May of 2018.

A town hall session will be held Thursday, August 24 at 7 p.m. at Normandy High School for those eager to weigh in with comments and questions.

