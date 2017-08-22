Cleveland Browns cut defensive tackle Desmond Bryant

Desmond Bryant, who suffered a season-ending muscle tear during the 2016 season, has been cut from the Cleveland Browns. (Source: WOIO)

There's no easy day for a player in the National Football League.

The Cleveland Browns have signed on defensive lineman Brandon Thompson and cut Desmond Bryant.

"We'd like to thank Des for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns in his time with our organization," said Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown in a prepared statrment. "He proved to be a leader and tone setter along our defensive front and we wish him well."

Bryant joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2013 and started 41 games in Cleveland. He was named the Browns 2014 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. Entering his ninth NFL season, Bryant has logged 251 career tackles, 26 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Bryant was out the entire 2016 season after he tore a pectoral muscle during a workout in early July.

Thompson is a 6-2, 305-pound veteran entering his seventh NFL season out of Clemson. Originally selected by Cincinnati in the third round of the 2012 draft, he has appeared in 39 games and accrued 53 tackles and three sacks.

He is a native of Thomasville, Ga.

