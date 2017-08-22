Why burning Kyrie Irving's jersey is harmful to your health

According to fire officials, burning NBA replica jerseys is not a good idea. (Source: WOIO)

Clevelanders are fired up about the Kyrie Irving trade announced Tuesday, but that doesn't mean actual fire should be used to communicate fans' distaste with the point guard's exit.

This is worth noting because fans did just that earlier this summer following Irving's reported trade request.

It's definitely not safe to burn a jersey for a variety of reasons, according to Parma Fire Department Public Information Officer TJ Martin.

"In essence there is no safe way, or acceptable way to openly burn a jersey, shirt or bobble head at any time or place. Not only is it unsafe for the environment and the person or persons that are burning it, it's illegal," Martin said.

Here's what's legal in Ohio, according to Martin:

You may have a fire for cooking, warmth, pleasure, ceremonial or similar purposes without notification and/or permission from the Ohio EPA or local jurisdiction providing the following guidelines are followed

burn only clean, dry, seasoned firewood;

the fire is no larger than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high;

fire is not used for waste disposal.

Return to Cleveland 19 for more updates on Kyrie Irving trade news.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.