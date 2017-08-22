Report: 2 men dead in Ashland County after being struck by sleeping driver

Two men are dead following a crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Milton Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Paul Cory, of Akron, reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, veered off the road and hit a pair of truck drivers who were trying to fix a broken down tractor trailer parked in the northbound berm on Interstate 71.

According to police, the semi was pulled well off the roadway with safety triangles set out to alert drivers of the breakdown.

Cory suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics before being released.

The two men -- Steven Garceau, 44, of Champlain, New York, and Dennis E McKenzie Jr., 28, of Polk, Ohio -- were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police don't yet know if alcohol or drugs played a factor. No charges have been filed, and the accident remains under investigation.

