LeBron James weighs in on Kyrie Irving trade

LeBron James joined the chorus of NBA players weighing in on the Kyrie Irving trade, and at this point, the King has nothing but love for the former all-star Cavs' point guard.

That's the only way to be to the kid! Special talent/guy! Nothing but respect and what a ride it was our 3 years together Young Gode #Filayy https://t.co/wKYmYsmdgG — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2017

It's been a tumultuous off-season for the Cavs as they've grappled with leaks, rumors and reported infighting following the team's lopsided fall against the Golden State Warriors during the 2017 NBA Finals.

However, the trade could mean good things for the Cavs as they acquire Isaiah Thomas, an all-star guard who racked up impressive offensive numbers throughout last season.

