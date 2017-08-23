Best social media reactions to Kyrie Irving trade - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Best social media reactions to Kyrie Irving trade

Bye, Kyrie (Source: Facebook) Bye, Kyrie (Source: Facebook)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, so Cleveland Cavaliers fans should have expected it. But when the news broke, it caught a lot of people off guard. 

The trade sends Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and a first-round draft pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The relationship between Kyrie and LeBron James seemed to fray at some point while playing together, but he still took to Twitter to show respect for "the kid."

While LeBron's tweet was mild, others on social media showed a range of emotions. Most Cleveland fans showed shock that Kyrie was actually leaving and displayed appreciation for his time in the city, while some Boston fans seemed angry that the Celtics are losing their star Isaiah Thomas.

Looks like this will have to change:

This youth basketball camp photo can be re-created:

Some of the other NBA stars also expressed their thoughts about the trade on social media.

Just a friendly reminder, the Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the Boston Celtics in the first game of the upcoming NBA season.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly