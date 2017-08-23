Cleveland mayor, airport officials make major air service announcement

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and officials from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Destination Cleveland are expected to hold a press conference Wednesday morning.

According to a press release detailing the news conference, a major air service will be announced.

In a separate announcement on Tuesday, the airline Icelandair declared that service between Cleveland and Iceland's capital city will begin in May 2018. The route will be the first trans-Atlantic flight from Cleveland since Delta canceled service to London in 2009.

