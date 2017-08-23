Meet the newest members of the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and Ante Zizic.

Here is a breakdown of the team's newest additions:

Isaiah Thomas - The 5 feet 9 inch tall former starting point guard for the Celtics will slip into Kyrie Irving's opening. Thomas started 76 games for the Celtics during the 2016-17 season and averaged a career-high 28.9 points per game, which was best in the Eastern Conference and third overall in the NBA. The two-time NBA All-Star finished fifth in MVP voting, only one spot behind LeBron James. Thomas also set career-high marks in field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and free throw percentage and set a team record with 245 three-pointers. He has been in the league for six years.

Jae Crowder - Crowder was originally drafted by Cleveland in the 2012 NBA Draft. The five-year veteran forward started 72 games for the Celtics and averaged a career-high 13.9 points per game. Crowder shot nearly 40 percent from three-point range and average 5.8 rebounds.

Crowder was originally drafted by Cleveland in the 2012 NBA Draft. The five-year veteran forward started 72 games for the Celtics and averaged a career-high 13.9 points per game. Crowder shot nearly 40 percent from three-point range and average 5.8 rebounds. Ante Zizic - Zizic is a 7 foot tall center that was selected in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft. He has international experience, playing for teams in Turkey and Croatia. While playing in the Adriatic League, Zizic was awarded the Top Prospect award, which is given to the league's best player under 22-years-old.

The Cavaliers also acquired a first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft from the Celtics, which will be the team's first since 2015.

