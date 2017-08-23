Browns name rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer starter for preseason game against Tampa Bay

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer has been named the starter for the Cleveland Browns third preseason game on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brock Osweiler, who was acquired from the Houston Texans during the offseason, started the previous two preseason games, but Kizer will take the lead for the team's third match-up. In the first preseason game, Kizer threw for 184 yards, including a couple deep passes and a touchdown. Kizer excelled in the second game as well, throwing for 74 yards on eight completions.

Head coach Hue Jackson released a statement regarding the announcement:

“This morning, I informed our quarterbacks that DeShone will be our starter for the third preseason game against Tampa. He has made a lot of progress by investing the time necessary to learn our offense, working hard to improve on his fundamentals while also effectively moving the offense in preseason games. Development is so important for a young quarterback, this is the next step he needs to take and he deserves this opportunity. We are very excited about seeing DeShone in the role of starter for this week, as he is certainly positioning himself well to earn the starting job heading into the regular season.

Coach Jackson added that all of the quarterbacks have worked extremely hard through training camp, which has led to somewhat of a quarterback controversy between the players.

The Browns traded for Osweiler during the offseason, Cody Kessler notched some pro experience last year during his rookie year with the Browns, and the team drafted DeShone Kizer in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday in Florida. The Browns have beat their previous two opponents during this preseason.

