$700M Powerball jackpot! Got your ticket yet?

Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million for the Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 drawing. (Source: WOIO)

Tonight's Powerball drawing now sits at $700 million, the second largest jackpot in U.S. history.

Wednesday's #Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $700 million. RT if you're ready for the draw! pic.twitter.com/A48RLNM7W6 — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) August 22, 2017

The biggest ever was last year's January 13, $1.6 billion Powerball prize.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, August 23. The cash option is $443.3 million.

No one has hit the Powerball since June 10.

The Powerball drawing time is at 11 p.m. The deadline to buy tickets is 9:58 p.m.

Tickets cost $2 each.

So how is the rest of America feeling about tonight's big drawing and what would they do with the money?

Am I playing the powerball today? YUP! pic.twitter.com/dAHbm0kW75 — Michael Mulvey (@Mulv418) August 23, 2017

@RobinMeade powerball ticket bought and money goes to the church first then family, anything left over golf and fishing the simple life ????? — James R Ball (@jimboball1) August 23, 2017

If we win our local/state charities are 1st on the list, family next & then world travel (@smithsonian 1st)! Good Luck Everyone!#Powerball — Kate Martin???????? (@K810Mt) August 23, 2017

$700 mil #powerball?? Baby needs a new pair of shoes...and diapers..& bottles & everything else you need when you have a baby. — CLAUDERELLA (@clauderella) August 23, 2017

If I win the Powerball I will buy up all the boarded-up houses in Baltimore and higher the homeless so they can fix them up ??? — Jonas Crawford (@JcJrock2) August 23, 2017

Me when some guy in my office told me he would keep working if he hit the Powerball pic.twitter.com/6oGc71TXzn — Jake Zovko (@Jzovko412) August 23, 2017

Record jackpots listed below:

3. $656 million Mega Millions

March 30, 2012

4. $648 million Mega Millions

December 17, 2013

5. $590.5 million Powerball

May 18, 2013

6. $587.5 million Powerball

November 28, 2012

7. $564 million Powerball

February 11, 2015

8. $540 million Mega Millions

July 8, 2016

9. $487 million Powerball

July 30, 2016

10. $448.4 million Powerball

August 7, 2013

11. $447.8 million Powerball

June 10, 2017

12. $435 million Powerball

February 22, 2017

13. $429.6 million Powerball

May 7, 2016

14. $425.3 million Powerball

February 19, 2014

15. $414 million Mega Millions

March 18, 2014

16. $399.4 million Powerball

September 18, 2013

17. $393 million Mega Millions

August 11, 2017

18. $390 million Mega Millions

March 6, 2007

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.