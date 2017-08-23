$700M Powerball jackpot! Got your ticket yet? - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

$700M Powerball jackpot! Got your ticket yet?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Tonight's Powerball drawing now sits at $700 million, the second largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The biggest ever was last year's January 13, $1.6 billion Powerball prize. 

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, August 23. The cash option is $443.3 million.

No one has hit the Powerball since June 10.

The Powerball drawing time is at 11 p.m. The deadline to buy tickets is 9:58 p.m.

Tickets cost $2 each.

So how is the rest of America feeling about tonight's big drawing and what would they do with the money?

Record jackpots listed below:

3. $656 million Mega Millions
March 30, 2012

4. $648 million Mega Millions
December 17, 2013

5. $590.5 million Powerball
May 18, 2013

6. $587.5 million Powerball
November 28, 2012

7. $564 million Powerball
February 11, 2015 

8. $540 million Mega Millions
July 8, 2016

9. $487 million Powerball
July 30, 2016 

10. $448.4 million Powerball
August 7, 2013 

11. $447.8 million Powerball
June 10, 2017

12. $435 million Powerball
February 22, 2017

13. $429.6 million Powerball
May 7, 2016

14. $425.3 million Powerball
February 19, 2014

15. $414 million Mega Millions
March 18, 2014

16. $399.4 million Powerball
September 18, 2013

17. $393 million Mega Millions
August 11, 2017

18. $390 million Mega Millions
March 6, 2007

