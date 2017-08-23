WATCH LIVE: 'Yes on Issue 2' rally underway in Cleveland

The Cleveland City Council President and the AIDS Taskforce of Greater Cleveland is holding a "Yes on Issue 2" press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. (Source WOIO)

Council President Kevin Kelley and six other members of Cleveland City Council will be at the press conference.

The measure would mandate that Ohio pay no more for prescription drugs than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which pays a substantially cheaper rate in most cases.

A couple of weeks ago Governor John Kasich's office said they are still looking into the issue.

"The governor and his staff are currently examining the issue." -Jon Keeling, Press Secretary, Office of Ohio Governor John Kasich.

The Northeast Ohio VA Healthcare System released this statement:

"We cannot comment on pending legislation, but please know the VA follows Federal laws and regulations."

-Kristen Parker, Chief of External Affairs, Northeast Ohio VA Healthcare System.

