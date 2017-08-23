Just Pay Half: Forest City Shuffleboard-The Erie Social - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Just Pay Half: Forest City Shuffleboard-The Erie Social

Did someone say free Shuffleboard?

Ohio’s first shuffleboard clubs have come to the Great Lakes with two locations.

Forest City Shuffleboard in Cleveland and The Erie Social on Marblehead! Both locations offer a one of a kind experience! Cool design, great bar, scrumptious food, fun games, and, oh yeah... Shuffleboard!

Buy a one hour shuffleboard court for $25 and get one hour free. (Must be used on same day).

Bring your friends, family and colleagues to enjoy great food, drink and shuffleboard! Experience is not necessary, but having fun is!

Forest City Shuffleboard
4506 Lorain Road
Cleveland, Ohio
216-417-5838
forestcityshuffle.com


The Erie Social
5686 East Harbor Road
Marblehead, Ohio 43440
419-960-7894
theeriesocial.com

Click Here to purchase a $50 Shuffleboard Certificate for only $25!

Restrictions

  • Valid for 2-hours of shuffleboard for up to four people at Forest City Shuffleboard OR The Erie Social
  • Valid for shuffleboard only; Not valid for the restaurant
  • Certificate must be redeemed when reserving the court
  • Reservations are recommended but not required
  • Certificate must be used in one visit
  • No cash or credit back on unused amount
  • Not valid with other discounts/promotions
  • Certificate will expire 1 year(s) from the date of purchase

Purchase Agreement

  • Your Certificate(s) will be mailed within 7-10 days
  • All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused vouchers or missed events
  • Certificate(s) not redeemable for cash
  • Cleveland 19 Just Pay Half & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments

