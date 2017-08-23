Just Pay Half: Forest City Shuffleboard-The Erie Social

Did someone say free Shuffleboard?
Ohio’s first shuffleboard clubs have come to the Great Lakes with two locations.
Forest City Shuffleboard in Cleveland and The Erie Social on Marblehead! Both locations offer a one of a kind experience! Cool design, great bar, scrumptious food, fun games, and, oh yeah... Shuffleboard!
Buy a one hour shuffleboard court for $25 and get one hour free. (Must be used on same day).
Bring your friends, family and colleagues to enjoy great food, drink and shuffleboard! Experience is not necessary, but having fun is!
Forest City Shuffleboard
4506 Lorain Road
Cleveland, Ohio
216-417-5838
forestcityshuffle.com
The Erie Social
5686 East Harbor Road
Marblehead, Ohio 43440
419-960-7894
theeriesocial.com
Click Here to purchase a $50 Shuffleboard Certificate for only $25!
