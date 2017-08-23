Mother shares very honest experience of first cancer treatment (video)

Meet Laura Ritter Allio. She's a strong woman. She's a mom. She's a wife. She's a career woman. She has cancer.
She's also sharing her experiences with the world on social media and active in the Susan G. Komen organization.
Komen Northeast Ohio has a vision – a world without breast cancer and Cleveland 19 wants to help. As the sponsor of the Komen Race for the Cure we’re fundraising today to help decrease breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the next decade.
Team up with us Aug. 26 at Mall C. Join Team 19! Our team members get special gifts and can either walk 1 mile with Romona Robinson or run the 5K with Chris Tanaka.
You too can be More Than Pink & help save lives!
