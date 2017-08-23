Geauga Humane Society trying to get dog with longest stay at she - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Geauga Humane Society trying to get dog with longest stay at shelter adopted

By Sia Nyorkor, Cleveland 19 Reporter
Posted by Cleveland 19 Digital Team
Miss Mavis (Source: WOIO) Miss Mavis (Source: WOIO)
Rescue Village (Source: WOIO) Rescue Village (Source: WOIO)
NOVELTY, OH (WOIO) -

The Geauga Humane Society Rescue Village is opening their shelter Wednesday to get their longest dog resident adopted!

The shelter, which is usually closed on Wednesday, will be open on from noon to 2 p.m. for a special adoption event.

The 3-year-old dog's name is Mavis. She came to the shelter heartworm positive and had to undergo painful treatment. She is playful and is refereed to as the "mama dog" in the shelter's group.

She's recovered and is now hoping someone will welcome her to their home.

