Geauga Humane Society trying to get oldest dog adopted

The Geauga Humane Society Rescue Village is opening their shelter Wednesday to get their longest dog resident adopted!

The shelter, which is usually closed on Wednesday, will be open on from noon to 2 p.m. for a special adoption event.

The dog's name is Mavis. She came to the shelter heartworm positive and had to undergo painful treatment. She is playful and is refereed to as the "mama dog" in the shelter's group.

She's recovered and is now hoping someone will welcome her to their home.

