Slavic Village man set to be deported after 48 years in United States

Imagine spending 48 years in a country, then you are told you are being deported to a country you don’t remember and don’t speak the language.

That is what is happening to Stefan Cina.

He moved to the United States with his parents when he was 2-years-old from Czechoslovakia.

He admits he got into legal trouble when he was young, but says has since lived a quiet, law-abiding life with his kids.

Stefan is set to be deported in October. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Cina was ordered deported more than a decade ago.

Stefan Cina was ordered deported by a federal immigration judge in 1991, while serving a prison term for receiving stolen property.

Cina challenged his removal before the Board of Immigration Appeals and the U.S. Circuit Court, both of which affirmed the immigration judge’s decision ordering his removal.

In an exercise of discretion, the agency has allowed him to remain free from custody while timely finalizing his departure, rather than be detained. The agency will continue to closely monitor his case to ensure compliance,” said Khaalid Walls, spokesman for ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

