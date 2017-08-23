Where are the winningest Ohio Lottery location in Northern Ohio?

With $700 million up for grabs in Wednesday's Powerball drawing you should know where the winningest Ohio Lottery locations are in Northeast Ohio.

By purchasing tickets in these locations it does not increase your odds of winning. People may say these are lucky locations but in all actuality its just because they sell more tickets than other retail locations, meaning by sheer volume they will sell more winners.

In Ohio there have only been three Powerball jackpot winners all time. Coincidentally, there were two in June of 2010, that were just seven drawings apart.

June 2010- $97 million (split jackpot with Montana), SOLD AT: Shirley's Carry-Out, Curtice, Ohio

June 2010- $261.6 million, SOLD AT: Hub Carry-Out, Sunbury, Ohio

July 2014- $122 million, SOLD AT: True North, Conneaut, Ohio

These locations in Northeast Ohio are the number one sellers of Powerball by volume, meaning they have more winners:

Cuyahoga County: Shell Gas Station, 5918 Smith Road, Brook Park, Ohio

Shell Gas Station, 5918 Smith Road, Brook Park, Ohio Summit County: Giant Eagle, 1700 Corporate Woods Pkwy, Uniontown, Ohio

Giant Eagle, 1700 Corporate Woods Pkwy, Uniontown, Ohio Stark County: Woodlawn Market, 1910 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton, Ohio

Woodlawn Market, 1910 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton, Ohio Lorain County: Convenient Food Mart 32505 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville, Ohio

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.