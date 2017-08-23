Trump fans claim Cleveland Cavaliers parade photo is of Phoenix rally crowd

Several Twitter users shared photos allegedly showing large pro-Trump crowds in Arizona, but they were actually from the Cleveland parade (Source: WOIO)

A pro-Republican Twitter account tweeted out a photo Tuesday claiming large crowds at a rally in Arizona supporting President Trump before his address, but that photo caught Clevelanders' attention.

There is an awful lot of "wine and gold" in the photo.

That's because the photo is actually of the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA championship parade, specifically near the intersection of East 9th Street and Saint Clair Avenue.

Cleveland hosted the sixth-largest sports celebration in recorded history when 1 million people filled the streets to celebrate.

The Phoenix Convention Center, where the event was held, has a 19,000 person capacity.

Some followers of the account @TEN_GOP quickly pointed out the error.

#Disinfo peddler TEN_GOP tweeted a picture of a Cleveland Cavaliers parade & said it was the #PhoenixRally crowd.https://t.co/JEGHLZ64NM pic.twitter.com/RWEayL04Vs — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) August 23, 2017

FYI, that's the corner of E 9th and St Clair ave in Cleveland, confirmed. #FAKENEWS pic.twitter.com/zEOIsUBesw — echo_la (@echo_la) August 23, 2017

lmaooooo y'all got fooled by the Cavs parade — Nick Johnson (@____________NJ) August 23, 2017

The tweet was eventually deleted and an apology was tweeted out the next day.

/5 I apologize to all my followers for any inconvenience this mistake may have caused. — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) August 23, 2017

Another Twitter user shared a photo while claiming the crowds in Phoenix were large, but again, a photo from the Cleveland parade was used. People quickly pointed out that mistake too:

Trump supporters desperately spreading fake photos on Twitter "from" Trump's Phoenix Rally. pic.twitter.com/NzEG8I04zX — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 23, 2017

This isn't he first time a Cavs Championship parade photo was used to show a Trump crowd. Breitbart, a right-wing political news site that supports Trump, used a picture from the parade in August 2016 and told readers it was from a Trump rally in Jacksonville, Fla.

“Trump’s Jacksonville Rally Draws 15,000,” read the article’s headline, originally accompanied by a picture of thousands of Clevelanders, many outfitted in yellow and red, standing downtown.

