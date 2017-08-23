Cleveland Police looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-skip

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-skip that killed a 38-year-old woman. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-skip that killed a 38-year-old woman.

Police said around 11 p.m. on Aug. 22 a woman driving a 2016 Chevrolet was stopped at a red light. She was in the eastbound lane of Fleet Avenue at the East 71st Street intersection.

Police said a 38-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were walking westbound on the north sidewalk of Fleet Avenue, east of 71st street. An unknown vehicle driving eastbound on Fleet Avenue sideswiped the Chevrolet and hit the car's right front corner, police said.

Investigators said the Chevrolet operated out of control through the East 71st Street intersection and went off the left side of the road. The Chevrolet struck a fence on the northeast corner of Fleet Avenue and East 71st Street, the Chevrolet continued and hit the 38-year-old woman. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the suspect vehicle in the case is unknown, it is possibly a gray or white vehicle with left side and front damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 216-623-5290.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.