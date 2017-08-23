Man accused of attempted robbery at Wickliffe Dollar General, believed to be linked to other armed robberies

The Wickliffe Police Department is looking for the man accused of attempted armed robbery at Dollar General on Saturday. Police said he is believed to be link to other armed robberies. (Source Wickliffe Police)

Investigators said around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 the suspect entered the Dollar General on Euclid Avenue, he approached the clerk and demanded her to open the register. The suspect had a rusty silver revolver in his waistband and had one hand on the weapon as he reached for the cash register drawer with the other.

Officials said the suspect fled the scene before getting any money, he was last seen heading westbound on foot.The same suspect is believed to have committed armed robbers in Euclid on Aug. 17 and Willoughby Hills on Aug. 23.

Police said nobody has been hurt in the crimes, but investigators are concerned at the number of robberies in a short period of time and the presences of a gun. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 440-943-1234.

You can also remain anonymous, reward money is available for information that leads to arrest and conviction of the suspect.

