If you win the $700M Powerball here's how many Cleveland things you could buy

If you manage to hit the second largest ever Powerball jackpot Wednesday night you're going to have to figure out how to spend $700 million and here are some Cleveland-themed items you could choose.

All items and calculations are based on current prices before taxes and based on a $700 million.

You might choose to celebrate with some adult beverages and you might choose one of Cleveland's most iconic beers. You'll have to wait until November to buy Great Lakes Christmas Ale. But at $47.96 a case, you can stock up 14,595,496 cases of it.

Editor's note: Do not drink all of the cases in one sitting, no matter how much you want to celebrate.

Maybe pizza is more your flavor and if that's the case you'd have to go with Angelo's that is consistently seen as some of the best pizza in Cleveland. If you go this route, we recommend delivery.

Maybe you'd want to treat your friends to a two-and-a-half hour tour of Cleveland on the iconic Lolly the Trolley. You may have to invite your out-of-town friends too to use up all of the tickets, or just go more than once, twice or 100 times each.

You might be worried you'll never have enough of the iconic Cleveland Bertman's Ballpark Mustard. So buy it by the case and hope it stores well.

What if you wanted to make sure you saw everything in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame a couple of dozen times? Here's the amount of tickets you can buy. Based on those tickets, the fact the last reported number of visitors was 500,000 in 2015 you could pay to make it free for the next 59 years.

