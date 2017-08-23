WATCH LIVE: Lakewood woman battles to save her pit bull, Charlie

Lakewood resident Jennifer Scott is leading the charge against the city's anti-pit bull law. (Source: Greg Murray)

A Lakewood woman has a hearing Wednesday to see if she can keep her pit bull named Charlie.

Jennifer Scott says she adopted the puppy from the Cleveland APL and received approval in writing from the city of Lakewood. That was in February.

Scott says four months later Charlie got out of the yard.

The animal warden turned her into the city.

Lakewood is one of almost 100 Ohio cities that prohibit pit bulls or other dogs they classify as vicious. Word spread and the "I'm with Charlie" signs started popping up on lawns in Lakewood, as did support across Twitter and Facebook.

Scott will have a hearing with city hall to see if she'll be allowed to keep her pet.

