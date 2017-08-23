$16.5 million renovation project complete for RTA's busiest station

A $16.5 million renovation project is complete for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority's busiest station. The Brookpark Station is accessible via the Red Line or the 54, 78 and 86 bus routes.

According to the RTA more than 750,000 customers use the Brookpark station each year.

The renovated station includes:

New eastern and western entrances

New platform and canopies

Enhanced passenger waiting areas

New lighting, security systems and cameras

New Parking lots

"It's another amenity in Northeast Ohio here to provide transportation for people to go downtown and to come out here," Brook Park Mayor Thomas J. Coyne said.

Coyne said this will make transportation more convenient for some Brook Park Ford workers who use public transportation. The plant has more than 1,500 workers at the Brook Park site.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.