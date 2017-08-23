Report: Cleveland Browns QB Brock Osweiler not expected to play vs. Tampa Bay

Cleveland Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler is not expect to play vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. (Source: WOIO)

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer has been named the starter for the Browns third preseason game.

Osweiler, who was acquired from the Houston Texans during the offseason, started the previous two preseason games, but Kizer will take the lead for the team's third match-up. In the first preseason game, Kizer threw for 184 yards, including a couple deep passes and a touchdown. Kizer excelled in the second game as well, throwing for 74 yards on eight completions.

