Cleveland Police investigating second hate crime in 3 days

Cleveland police are investigating a second hate crime in three days.

The 51-year-old victim told police she was at 2907 Archwood when she was punched in the jaw and knocked to the ground by a man who accused her being in the KKK. The victim said the attack came out of nowhere and the suspect also called her a white supremacist.

After the assault the victim left to get her 21-year-old son and said when they returned, the suspect assaulted her son.

He was able to take a picture of the suspect with his phone before he left.

And on Monday, Aug. 20, police say a man named 'Greg' began yelling at a group of men ordering from a food cart on Old River Road.

The suspect was allegedly screaming racial remarks including, "you don't belong, go back to your own country." 'Greg' is also accused of punching one of the men in the face, causing the victim to hit his head on the cement and lose consciousness, police say. The victim suffered a broken jaw and several teeth were knocked out.

If anyone recognizes the suspects call Cleveland police.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.