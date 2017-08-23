Kyrie Irving merchandise selling for just dollars at Cleveland Cavaliers team shop

Kyrie Irving is no longer on the Cleveland Cavaliers and if you need any more proof just take a look at the Cavs team store online and the fire sale on just about everything Irving.

It appears when you get traded most of your items get reduced by 75 percent. What used to be some pretty expensive merchandise was already marked way down as of early Wednesday morning. Keep in mind, Irving was still a major part of the only championship in Cleveland in the past 50 years.

Jerseys that were $99 are now $24.75 which is a savings of 75 percent.

The Kyrie Lego man went from $12 to $3 which is also 75 percent off.

If you're a Boston fan one item they may want to jump on is the Kyrie Big Head Fathead. It's just Kyrie's head, which will be the same when he hits the court in Boston. Its price went from $24.99 to $6.25 which, you guessed it, is 75 percent off.

Some of the only items that aren't on sale are jewelry any the Kryrie shoes.

