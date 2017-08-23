Steubenville judge shot outside courthouse continues to recover

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, Pool). FILE - In this March 17, 2013, file photo, Nathaniel Richmond, father of Ma'Lik Richmond, apologizes to the victim and her family after his son and co-defendant Trent Mays, were found delinquent on rape and other charges.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A newspaper reports that a county judge shot and wounded while walking to an Ohio courthouse continues to recover.

Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. was shot Monday morning outside the Jefferson County courthouse in Steubenville, along the Ohio River roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.

The judge's brother tells the Steubenville Herald-Star (http://bit.ly/2xdbaHp ) the judge is sitting up and asking when he can be released from the hospital. Frank Bruzzese says a bullet that struck his brother didn't hit any vital organs.

The sheriff in Jefferson County says the judge returned fire after suspect Nate Richmond shot him.

A probation officer shot and killed Richmond.

The courthouse reopened Wednesday with extra security.

