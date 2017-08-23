20-year-old gets 64 years in prison for carjackings

Two Cleveland gang members were sentenced to more than 64 and 14 years in prison for their roles in carjackings in the city’s Tremont neighborhood.

Kenneth Jackson, Jr., 20, and Antowine Palmer, 24, were convicted earlier this year of an armed carjacking in July 2015. Jackson was also convicted of carjacking a couple the following day. Jackson used a gun in both attacks while Palmer used a gun in the first.

Jackson was sentenced to more than 64 years in prison and Palmer received more than 14 years behind bars. That sentence will be served after he completes a seven-year prison sentence in state court for felonious assault. He still has a murder trial pending in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Tervon’tae Taylor, of Cleveland Heights, D’wan Dillard, Jr.,and Calvin Rembert, both of Cleveland, previously pleaded guilty to their roles in carjackings in and around Tremont in the summer of 2015.

According to evidence and testimony Palmer and Jackson were members of the Heartless Felons street gang. They were feuding with a different set of Heartless Felons. The defendants planned to do a drive-by shootings aimed at members of the rival group, so they went to Tremont to steal a car so they would be unrecognizable during the drive-by shooting.

Palmer, Jackson, Taylor and Rembert saw a man loading a GMC Denali in the early morning hours of July 25, 2015. They held a loaded gun to the victim’s head, pistol-whipped him and stole his vehicle, his wallet and his cellular phone. The defendants used his credit cards to make purchases at a Wal Mart.

Jackson was involved in additional carjacking the following day when he pointed a loaded firearm at a couple in Tremont.

Dillard was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison. Rembert was sentenced to nearly six years in prison. Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 12 and faces a guideline range of up to 40 years in prison.

