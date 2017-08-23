Police remain vigilant in unsolved 2015 deadly party bus shooting

Wednesday, August 23, marks two years since Brionna Boddy was killed.

The 20-year-old was on a party bus near E. 86th and Kenmore Ave. when someone shot into the bus killing Boddy and injuring two others.

Boddy's killer has not been arrested.

If you know anything about this crime give Crime Stoppers a call at 216.25Crime (252-7463). Web tips may be submitted at 25crime.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.