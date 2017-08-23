List of bars in the Cleveland area showing the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor exchange words during a news conference at Staples Center Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Bars in the Cleveland area are showing the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match on Saturday.

The PPV cost for the viewer at home will be $89.95 in standard definition. If you don't feel like spending that much for the fight, there are other options.

Barley House on West 6th Street in Cleveland is charging a $20 cover for men. City Tap on Prospect Avenue in Cleveland is charging $10 for standing room to watch the fight, a reservation is recommended.

Cleats on on Pearl Road in Strongsville is showing the fight for free according to restaurant's Facebook page. The Brew House Bar and Grill on Pearl Road in Parma Heights is charging a $15 cover.

Town Hall on West 25th Street in Cleveland is showing the fight, the cover charge has not been determined yet.

Harry Buffalo in Lakewood on Detroit Road is selling about 100 tickets for $65 each. The ticket includes drinks from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. (top shelf liquor not included) and an appetizer buffet.

The Harry Buffalo in Parma Heights on Pearl Road is charging a $10 cover. The Harry Buffalo on East 4th Street in Cleveland is charging a $20 cover, admission is on a first come first serve basis starting at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.

The Harry Buffalo on Wilson Mills Road in Highland Heights is showing the fight with a $20 cover charge. The North Olmsted Harry Buffalo also said they are showing the fight.

Movie theaters in Northeast Ohio are also showing the fight. If you know of a restaurant or bar showing the fight you can email the information to digital@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.