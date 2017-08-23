Stark County Sheriff's Office looking for a missing 27-year-old woman

The Stark County Sheriff's Office issued a missing/endangered person report for 27-year-old Christine Lynn Slinger.

The woman is from Massillon and is described as 5 foot 6 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Slinger was last seen wearing a light blue tank top, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Investigators said the last known person to see Slinger and person of interest in the case was interviewed on Aug. 21. The next day the New Philadelphia Police department found that person dead at a home in the city from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800.

