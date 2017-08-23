Stark County Sheriffs searching for missing Massillon woman

The Stark County Sheriff's Office has issued a missing and endangered person report for 27-year-old Christine Lynn Slinger.

Slinger, of Massillon, is described as 5 foot 6 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Slinger was last seen wearing a light blue tank top, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Investigators said the last known person to see Slinger was her ex-boyfriend, Steven Stafford II. On August 22nd, police found Stafford dead at a New Philadelphia home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stafford was the father of Slinger's daughter.

Slinger's children, a boy and girl -- ages 6 and 8 -- are being cared for by family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800.

