Parma Heights police searching for man who tried to lure kids into car

Parma Heights police are trying to find man who attempted to lure kids into car. (Source: Raycom Media)

Parma Heights police are on the hunt for a man who pulled in front of the city's library and tried to lure two children and a friend into his pickup truck.

The suspect was described as a middle-aged man, possibly in his 50s, with balding grey hair. He was heavy set, had a scruffy beard and drove an older silver and white pickup truck with a cap over the back bed.

The children, ages 11 and 12, said the man offered them a ride home, which they refused.

The incident occurred Friday, August 18th around 3:30 p.m.

Police are asking that if anyone has information regarding this incident to please call either Detective Wittasek or Detective Berry at 440-884-1100.

