Wooster officials planning anti-KKK rally in response to hate pr - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Wooster officials planning anti-KKK rally in response to hate propaganda

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Community Rally will be held Sunday, August 27th from 6 to 8 p.m. (Source: Community Rally Facebook page) The Community Rally will be held Sunday, August 27th from 6 to 8 p.m. (Source: Community Rally Facebook page)
WOOSTER, OH (WOIO) -

Ku Klux Klan posters and fliers were recently plastered and distributed around Wooster and surrounding cities, and in response, residents are  mobilizing a nonpartisan rally to combat the hate propaganda.

The "Community Rally," to be held in Wooster Public Square from 6 to 8 p.m. this Sunday, is intended to express the community's wide commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Speakers will include:

  • Rev. Alex Serna-Wallander, Chaplain at The College of Wooster
  • John Clay, President of the Wayne/Holmes NAACP
  • Doug Deeken, Chair of the Wayne County Republican Party
  • Betsy Sheets, Chair of the Wayne County Democratic Party
  • Dr. Sarah Bolton, President of the College of Wooster
  • Rev. Jacob Dotson, Pastor of Wooster Mennonite Church

Attendees are encouraged to bring nonpolitical signs expressing encouragement and solidarity to the community.

There will be a welcoming police presence, who have requested that attendees not march through the square.

A similar rally will be held in Millersburg on August 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the Community Rally Facebook page.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly