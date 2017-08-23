Wooster officials planning anti-KKK rally in response to hate propaganda

The Community Rally will be held Sunday, August 27th from 6 to 8 p.m. (Source: Community Rally Facebook page)

Ku Klux Klan posters and fliers were recently plastered and distributed around Wooster and surrounding cities, and in response, residents are mobilizing a nonpartisan rally to combat the hate propaganda.

The "Community Rally," to be held in Wooster Public Square from 6 to 8 p.m. this Sunday, is intended to express the community's wide commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Speakers will include:

Rev. Alex Serna-Wallander, Chaplain at The College of Wooster

John Clay, President of the Wayne/Holmes NAACP

Doug Deeken, Chair of the Wayne County Republican Party

Betsy Sheets, Chair of the Wayne County Democratic Party

Dr. Sarah Bolton, President of the College of Wooster

Rev. Jacob Dotson, Pastor of Wooster Mennonite Church

Attendees are encouraged to bring nonpolitical signs expressing encouragement and solidarity to the community.

There will be a welcoming police presence, who have requested that attendees not march through the square.

A similar rally will be held in Millersburg on August 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the Community Rally Facebook page.

