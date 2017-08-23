Emotional ending after man reunites with childhood baseball glove

It's not an expensive glove, but to Dave it's priceless. (Source: WOIO)

Dave McClintock has been reunited with his childhood baseball glove. (Source: WOIO)

It’s a happy ending for a local man who was devastated after his beloved childhood baseball glove was accidentally sold when he took it to a shop for repairs.

Less than 24 hours after Cleveland 19 News ran the story, Dave McClintock of Old Brooklyn was reunited with his baseball glove.

McClintock thought he would never see his baseball glove again.

His dad gave it to him back in 1982 and it holds so many memories for him.

The glove means even more to him now that his dad is struggling with his health.

You could see the anticipation on Dave McClintock’s face as he walked into Play It Again Sports in North Olmsted Wednesday evening to get his glove back.

It has been 10 days since he took his childhood baseball glove into this store to get it restrung.

But instead, it was accidentally sold.

Now McClintock is ready to put that behind him.

The store owner took another look at his receipts after our story ran.

Even though the glove was paid for in cash, he was able to track down the man who bought the glove. That man returned it to the shop Wednesday.

Words couldn't express how McClintock felt when he had the glove in his hands again.

“This is mine, this is the one I'm looking for,” he said with tears in his eyes.

This is more than just a baseball glove to McClintock.

“This is game-winning catches, this is game-winning drops. It's just a moment in history for me,” he said.

And it's definitely the right one.

“It has the initials here, the MAG plus, all the insides are all torn out. All the padding's gone,” he said.

The journey to get McClintock’s glove back started with his girlfriend Valerie Jaworski.

They've been together for 10 years, and she knows how much it means to him.

“He’s always used this glove. One of our first dates, 'come to the baseball game.' And he had this glove,” she said.

She posted about what happened on Facebook. That post was shared more than 2,400 times.

“Here we are, like 24 hours afterwards, it's amazing,” she said.

McClintock can't wait to get back on the baseball field this Friday and make more memories with his favorite glove.

“The person that turned it in, God love you man. Hopefully you get a new glove and you can enjoy it for all of the memories I have with this,” he said.

McClintock says he’d also like to thank the shop owner for doing everything he could to help, and the people who shared his story on Facebook.

The man who unknowingly bought Dave's glove from the shop got to pick out a new glove for himself when he returned it.

McClintock got to keep the new glove the store gave him earlier to apologize for their mistake.

But there's no question which glove is his favorite!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.