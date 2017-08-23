Double shooting on same street on Cleveland's east side -- one dead, one wounded

Police investigate two shootings on the same street on Cleveland's east side. (Source: WOIO)

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed on East 123rd and Phillips on Cleveland's east side Wednesday evening.

The man was shot through the armpit, and despite first aid given by officers, he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cleveland Police.

Shortly after, a 15-year-old boy was shot through the leg at East 123rd and Arlington.

Police are investigating, and it's not yet clear whether the shootings are connected.

The teenager was rushed to an area hospital.

