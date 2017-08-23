Family waits, prays for missing Perry Township mother

Betty Slinger was the last person to see her daughter Christine.

"She left here at 7:30 Sunday night and we haven't seen her since," she said.

The 27 year old got in a car with her ex-boyfriend Steven Stafford II.

Betty knew exactly who was driving.

"He said he was going to show her his apartment," she said, "I've been trying to call her phone, text her there's been no answer."

Stafford was considered a person of interest, but when police returned to his apartment after questioning him, they found him dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Betty started to fear the worst.

"When I heard that this morning it really made me sick to my stomach, I cried -- I've been crying off and on all day it's been rough."

Slinger's daughter is still unaware of what happened to her parents

"All she knows is her mother is missing. We don't know how to tell her," said Angela Slinger, Christine's sister-in-law.

The only possible lead to finding Christine is gone.

The mother of two had her cellphone, ID and money in her pocket, yet there's no sign of Christine. Betty is struggling to hold onto hope

The family says tomorrow they will search the area near Stafford's apartment in New Philadelphia. They believe if something tragic happened to the Perry Township Mom her body may have been dumped near the woods.

