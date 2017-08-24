Cleveland police union replaces nun's school supplies taken during armed carjacking

The Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association helped replace school supplies and basketball uniforms that were taken when a nun's vehicle was stolen during an armed carjacking.

The 71-year-old nun's car was taken at gunpoint from her driveway on Aug. 17. She is associated with Saint Aloysius Church. Approximately $1,000 worth of school supplies, keys to the church, and basketball uniforms were in the vehicle when it was stolen.

Through an act of good faith, the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association took the nun shopping and helped replace the stolen goods belonging to the school. She walked out of the store with several carts full of items.

According to police, the woman said just returned home when the suspect approached her, asked her for the time, and pointed a gun at her. She eventually gave the suspect the keys to the vehicle and he took off.

The vehicle was located a day later behind an apartment building on East 153rd Street and Yorick Avenue.

