Man assaulted by Euclid cop pleads not guilty to resisting arrest, asks for charges dropped

The man that was assaulted by a Euclid police officer, which was caught on camera, was arraigned on driving under suspension and resisting arrest charges.

Richard Hubbard III, 25, appeared in Euclid Municipal Court on Thursday morning.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. His attorney asked the judge to drop the criminal charges, but she denied the request at the time because prosecution has not had an opportunity to respond.

Hubbard was pulled over on Aug. 12 by Officer Michael Amiott. The traffic stop was caught on cellphone and police dashcam video. Police say Hubbard physically resisted arrest. The video shows Officer Amiott punching Hubbard repeatedly while he was pinned to the ground. The officer has since been suspended from the Euclid police force, and Hubbard is out on bond.

Hubbard's girlfriend, Yolimar Tirado, is also facing charges connected to the viral video arrest. The two have another court appearance scheduled in September.

After the hearing, Hubbard, along with his attorney, girlfriend, and an eye witness held a news conference to discuss the incident and court ruling.

Hubbard, who was wearing a neck brace, said he is paranoid now around police officers.

"I'm hurt and afraid. I did not resist arrest," says Hubbard.

Hubbard said he cannot believe that it was him in the viral video.

"I wish it wasn't me, but it happened to be me," added Hubbard.

Since the video has been released, protesters have been met by Euclid police wearing riot gear at a city council meeting.

