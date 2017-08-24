Power company boss accused of stealing electricity to appear in court

A supervisor of a Galion utility company has been summoned to appear in court after being accused of stealing electricity.

The Galion Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident involving supervisor Tony Slone. He has allegedly been using an illegal hookup to steal power from the city-owned utility company.

At Galion City Hall, Mayor Thomas O'Leary said, "We are in a phase where there's been a Sheriff's Department investigation and the prosecutor is looking at that. We're really in a holding pattern to see what if any charges are filed."

Cleveland 19 News reporter Paul Orlousky reached out to Slone for comment, saying only, "Nope, no comment."

Slone remains on the job during the investigation.

