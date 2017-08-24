Power company boss accused of stealing electricity appears in court

A supervisor of a Galion utility company is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning after being accused of stealing electricity.

The Galion Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident involving supervisor Tony Slone. He has allegedly been using an illegal hook up to steal power from the city-owned utility company.

At Galion City Hall, Mayor Thomas O'Leary said, "We are in a phase where there's been a Sheriff's Department investigation and the prosecutor is looking at that. We're really in a holding pattern to see what if any charges are filed."

Cleveland 19 News reporter Paul Orlousky reached out to Slone for comment, saying only, "Nope, no comment."

Slone remains on the job during the investigation.

This story will be updated.

