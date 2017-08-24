Cleveland man admits to raping 12-year-old, sentenced to 20 years in prison

A 26-year-old Cleveland man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Daniel Gibbons, of Brookside Drive, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and was immediately sentenced.

Prosecutors say in July of 2015, Gibbons was with another man when the two met up with the man’s girlfriend and her friend. Gibbons raped the girl’s friend.

The girl's mother told police and investigators say DNA from a rape kite matched Gibbons.

Gibbons will not be eligible for parole and once released from prison, he must register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.