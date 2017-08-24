Akron councilman proposing the city should abolish Columbus Day

Akron City Councilman Russ Neal is proposing Columbus Day to be abolished in the city. (Source Akron City Website)

Akron City Councilman Russ Neal is proposing Columbus Day to be abolished in the city. Neal plans to introduce the proposal at a city council meeting in September.

Update: Oberlin city officials change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day

He wants to change the holiday to Indigenous Peoples Day. On Monday Oberlin City Council passed a resolution changing the day to Indigenous Peoples Day.

Neal adds he started to explore this idea this past March with help form local scholars.

Numerous cities across the country, including Denver and Phoenix, have recently renamed Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day as a counter-celebration, according to CNN. The day is meant to promote the culture and history of the Native American people.

Oberlin is the first city in Ohio to rededicate Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day.

